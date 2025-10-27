By Gary Chappell

WHILE working families are told to brace for tax rises to fill a £30billion “black hole”, the Government’s bill for housing scores of migrants has exploded.

A decade-long contract package that was supposed to cost £4.5bn has now ballooned to £15.3bn.

The numbers come from the National Audit Office (NAO), which says the Home Office’s “asylum-accommodation” agreements have trebled in value since 2019 – an increase that cannot be explained away by inflation alone.

The contracts that turned crisis into business

Back in 2019, then-Home Secretary Sajid Javid approved the Asylum Accommodation and Support Services Contracts (AASC). Three companies won: