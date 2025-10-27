£15billion of YOUR money to house and feed migrants
How Britain pays for its own abhorrent mismanagement and colossal Government wastage
By Gary Chappell
WHILE working families are told to brace for tax rises to fill a £30billion “black hole”, the Government’s bill for housing scores of migrants has exploded.
A decade-long contract package that was supposed to cost £4.5bn has now ballooned to £15.3bn.
The numbers come from the National Audit Office (NAO), which says the Home Office’s “asylum-accommodation” agreements have trebled in value since 2019 – an increase that cannot be explained away by inflation alone.
The contracts that turned crisis into business
Back in 2019, then-Home Secretary Sajid Javid approved the Asylum Accommodation and Support Services Contracts (AASC). Three companies won:
Serco Group plc, long-time Government outsourcer best known for prisons, defence and NHS logistics.
Mears Group plc, a major housing-management firm with deep roots in local-authority work.
Clearsprings Ready Homes Ltd, a privately held company controlled by businessman Graham King.
