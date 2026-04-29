By Gary Chappell

A US senator is continuing the Covid jab debate saying it is “55 times more deadly than the flu shot” .

Ron Johnson, below, made the claim while outlining concerns about Covid jab safety monitoring, arguing that the scale of reported adverse events cannot be ignored.

He pointed to data comparisons between Covid jabs and traditional flu vaccines, suggesting that the number of reported deaths following Covid “vaccination” is dramatically higher.

In his view, that raises serious questions.

Why, he asked, were these signals not acted upon sooner?

Why were they not communicated more clearly to the public?

And why, despite these figures, did the rollout continue at full pace?

Johnson has been one of the most persistent voices in the US Senate calling for further investigation into Covid jab safety, repeatedly pressing officials on what he describes as failures in transparency.

At the centre of his argument is a broader claim – that federal health agencies prioritised uptake over caution.

He has previously said that early warning signs were either missed or dismissed and that internal discussions focused more on maintaining public confidence than raising concerns.

The “55 times more deadly” figure is now being used as his clearest example of that concern.

It is not being presented as the result of a new clinical trial or study, but as a comparison drawn from reported data – something Johnson says should have triggered far greater scrutiny.

For Johnson, the issue is not just the number itself, but what he believes it shows.

That the data was there. That questions should have been asked sooner.

And that the public was not given the full picture.