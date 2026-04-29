News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths

News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths

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Cruising Economist's avatar
Cruising Economist
5d

I'd be willing to be the reality is worse than that based on what I've witnessed among family and friends who were injected. The consequences and scale of the COVID injection fraud are beyond mind numbing.

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JENNIFER PRICE's avatar
JENNIFER PRICE
5d

senator johnson was one of the first hea]rings i watched and from then on I knew we had been HAD worldwide, the man is a saint for his continuing work in putting out the evidence from a legislators point of view, along with our Andrew Bridgen the two are owed an almighty debt by the populace. God Bless and keep safe.

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