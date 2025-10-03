By Gary Chappell

WE should already know that the Government is not our friend. But as sinister moves go, this is perhaps taking it to the next level. The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill is, as you might expect, being sold as ‘safeguarding’. On paper, it talks about improving cooperation between schools, health services and social care. But buried inside the fine print is something far more serious: the creation of a “consistent child identifier”.

Sound rather like a Digital ID doesn’t it?

Stripped of the jargon, this means every child will be tagged with a single, lifelong number – likely to be their NHS number – and that ID will be used across agencies and databases. That may sound harmless but make no mistake, this is the digital ID agenda creeping in through the back door.