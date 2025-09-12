COMMENT By Gary Chappell

IT IS an apt reflection of the shaky path on which society is currently walking that the widespread display of the England flag is being labelled as “racist” and “full of hate”.

And much of that nonsense is being spouted by none other than English people.

Why is it that many in England simply cannot get away from this myth about the St George’s Cross and ‘whiteness’?

The England flag represents this country. If you were born here, you are English. If you came here legally to make England your home, you should respect the flag and the country for what it has done for you.

Everyone in England should be proud of the flag. Everyone, including those from other countries who chose – chose – to make England their home.

Non-English-born people should be proud and grateful that England provided them with a home to live, prosper and, in many cases, raise their children.

The issue is not race. The issue is not hate.

The issue is that countless fighting-age men are entering the country illegally.

Not only are they doing that but they are being provided a life by the taxpayer.

And while they are living that life of luxury, some of them are abusing and raping English children.