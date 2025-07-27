Britain sleepwalks into State-controlled thought
The dangers of the so-called Online Safety Act
By Gary Chappell
BY NOW you’ve probably seen it – buried under the usual media sludge of celebrity gossip – a headline so Orwellian it should have stopped the country in its tracks.
A so-called “elite police unit” is actively monitoring anti-migrant sentiment on social media.
Let that sink in.
A Government-backed digital enforcement team, watching what you say and how you think. Not because you’ve broken a law – but because you might.
This isn’t a plot twist in Black Mirror. This is Britain, 2025.
