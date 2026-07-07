“Covid wasn’t just a health crisis. It was a financial reset.”
Former government adviser Catherine Austin Fitts claims the pandemic accelerated a global financial reset, warning that digital money, surveillance and centralised control are reshaping the future
INVESTOR and former government adviser Catherine Austin Fitts believes the pandemic accelerated one of the biggest transfers of wealth in modern history.
Speaking to Jasmine Birtles on her MoneyMagpie podcast, Austin Fitts argues lockdowns devastated small businesses, while trillions flowed to major corporations, paving the way for a new era of digital money, surveillance and financial control.
Could cash, gold and silver become the last line of defence?
Watch the full interview and decide for yourself.
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