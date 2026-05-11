By Gary Chappell

There comes a point in politics where the public stops asking for change politely.

Britain may have just reached it.

The local election results were not a minor warning shot. They were a political detonation. Labour hammered. Conservatives collapsing. Reform surging. Restore beginning to emerge.

And yet Keir Starmer’s response in the immediate aftermath – and again today – sounded almost entirely untouched by any of it.

That, more than the results themselves, may be what finally crystallised public anger.

Because millions of voters increasingly feel they are shouting into a void.

The public mood is no longer difficult to read.

Communities feel more disconnected from Westminster than perhaps at any time in living memory.

And large sections of the country increasingly believe the political class either fundamentally misunderstands their concerns, or quietly despises the people expressing them.

The frustration is no longer confined to one issue.

Immigration. Cost of living. Crime. Speech laws. Policing. Trust in institutions.

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Starmer’s tone-deaf reaction in full.

The disastrous return of Gordon Brown and Harriet Harman.

His latest “far right” smear.

Why so many feel politically homeless and why Reform and Restore are rising fast.

The final verdict.