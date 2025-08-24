By Sally Beck

DEREK ‘Del’ Dimmock’s inquest entered its second week on August 11, having been adjourned after a week last March. Del was admitted to Royal Trinity Hospice (RTH), Clapham, London, in June 2020, and his family claim that, instead of palliative care, he was euthanised with a cocktail of pharmaceuticals that included the controversial anti-anxiety drug midazolam. The hospice said he died of heart failure.

Despite the best efforts of Amanda Wright-Kluger KC, barrister for RTH who asked senior coroner Dr Julian Morris to exclude two of the family’s expert witness because they held controversial views on aspects of the Covid pandemic, Dr Morris denied her request.

We finally heard from the first witness who challenged RTH’s argument that Del, 86, was end-of-life and the drugs were purely making him ‘comfortable’. Research consultant Dr Kevin P Corbett PhD is an expert in palliative care. He shocked the coroner by insisting that Del’s death was indeed ‘iatrogenic’ – caused by medication prescribed by the hospice.

He said: “The record is clear. It is iatrogenic. I’m not focusing on any one doctor; it’s the choice of drugs. I see it as a systemic failure due to governance issues. There was no medical evaluation or a formulation of a diagnosis.”