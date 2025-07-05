Interview by Jasmine Birtles

DOCTORS are being “destroyed” publicly as the system is set up to silence whistleblowers over Covid and the jabs.

That is the view of Dr Liz Evans on the UK Medical Freedom Alliance and Dr Ros Jones of the Hart Group.

In this exclusive video interview with News Uncut, the pair explained how doctors such as David Cartland has faced a “witch hunt” and has been “destroyed publicly” due to the one-sided system.

Dr Evans said: “Whistleblowing system is flawed. If a whistleblower is highlighting a serious safety issue with official policy of the Government or NHS, they are not being protected or supported. The policies are being protected ahead of patients and actual doctors.

Dr Jones added: “We have seen managers actually admonishing staff for reporting Covid “vaccine” injuries on the yellow card system.

“They are being destroyed publicly. This is a witch hunt.”