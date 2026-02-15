KENTUCKY congressman Thomas Massie is doing something rare; acting like child sex trafficking is not a PR problem to be managed but a crime that demands names, evidence and prosecutions.

US President Donald Trump, by contrast, keeps treating public anger over the Epstein Files as an irritating distraction and anyone who refuses to drop it as either a fool, a “bad” person, or a useful idiot for Democrats.

At the National Prayer Breakfast in early February, Trump singled Massie out:

“No matter what we do, this moron, no matter what it is. We get 100 per cent vote except for this guy named Thomas Massie. There’s something wrong with him.”

Massie has become a leading Republican voice pushing for the full release of Epstein-related records. His reply is not to posture. It is to point at what he says is happening right now: victims exposed, perpetrators protected.

Massie says:

“The two worst parts are they’re releasing victim’s information. I mean, just outright lists of victims. It’s terrible. And beyond that, they are withholding the perpetrators’ names. There’s still 302 files and they’re still withholding those…”

This is the heart of Massie’s push; if you redact the powerful while leaking the vulnerable, you are not doing “transparency”, you are doing damage control.

Massie says an FBI document lists

“co-conspirators”… and calls it “child sex trafficking”

Where “prosecutions” enters this story is Massie’s repeated insistence that Epstein did not operate in a vacuum and that official claims of “no co-conspirators” do not match what he says he has seen.

In a Reason interview, Massie describes a specific redaction fight around Leslie Wexner and says the significance is not gossip, it is the alleged characterisation inside an FBI document:

“…it’s an actual FBI document that lists the co-conspirators and lists Wexner as a co-conspirator… We’re not talking about prostitution or just sex trafficking – child sex trafficking.”

Massie also says this clashes with what he was told by senior officials (his point: the public was told “no one” was trafficked “to” anyone; the paper trail suggests otherwise).

You do not argue over “co-conspirator” language like that unless you are signalling what should come next: criminal accountability, not a theatrical document dump that goes nowhere.

