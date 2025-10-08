EU’s new border regime: Your holiday for a fingerprint
More mission creep towards a global, digital prison
By Gary Chappell
A FAMILY trip to Spain, Greece or Italy will now come with a new condition: hand over your fingerprints and facial scan, or stay home. That’s the reality of the European Union’s new Entry/Exit System (EES), quietly arriving this month.
The scheme is being sold as a “modernisation” of border controls. In practice, it means every British holiday-maker – every parent, child over 12, every pensioner – will have their biometrics taken and stored in a central EU database for three years. All because they want a week in Crete, or a break at Disneyland Paris.
Until now, travel to the Continent meant a passport stamp and a smile. Soon it means a digital fingerprinting station, a camera flash and an entry in a European super-database that will record not just who you are but precisely when you came and went.
