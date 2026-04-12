By Gary Chappell

A FORMER US government official says proposed legal protections for pesticide companies could trigger what she calls an “extinction-level event”.

Catherine Austin Fitts, speaking on a podcast circulated widely on social media, argues that moves to grant liability shields to pesticide manufacturers will remove accountability for products she believes are damaging human fertility.

And she does not stop there.

According to Fitts, the consequences would go far beyond public health concerns, linking the issue directly to what she describes as a broader, deliberate agenda.

She says: “A pesticide liability shield will cause an extinction-level event. They [the Establishment and those in power] have enjoyed so much success depopulating by giving vaccines corporate liability shields that you have Bayer, who bought Monsanto, coming around and trying to get both the feds and the states to give pesticide liability shields.”

In her view, this is not policy drift or regulatory tidying-up. It is intentional. She says: “If you look at the extraordinary amount of money and support that’s coming [from] the mega rich to support this, it’s no accident.”

She goes further still, suggesting that those involved are fully aware of the alleged consequences. “There’s no way, given the science on this, that they don’t know,” she says. “There’s no way it’s anything other than intentional.”

The central argument is that removing legal liability removes restraint. If companies cannot be sued, she claims, there is no incentive to limit or reform the use of chemicals she believes are harmful to reproductive health.

That, in turn, feeds into what she describes as a wider struggle over global food systems. She says: “The battle for control of the food system is extraordinary. If you look at the Trump policies, you are looking at thousands of different actions by government to severely consolidate farming in agriculture.”

She points to two fronts in particular: legislative efforts to include liability protections in farm policy and ongoing legal battles involving pesticide manufacturers seeking protection from lawsuits.

At the centre of that legal landscape is Monsanto, which has faced extensive litigation over products such as glyphosate-based herbicides.

For Fitts, however, the legal detail is secondary. The bigger picture, she argues, is one of intent, control and long-term population outcomes.

This is where the clip stops and the real story begins.

Because the viral version is only a fraction of what is actually being argued and why it is gaining traction.