By Gary Chappell

THE furore surrounding Reform – purported by some to be the saviour of sanity and restore glory to Great Britain – should have ended with the recruitment of former Conservative “Vaccines Minister” Nadhim Zahawi.

It was a shock move that led many former supporters to say they could never vote Reform.

But in a further move that strongly suggests pressure from globalist or establishment forces leader Nigel Farage once claimed to oppose, Reform went on to recruit not only Robert Jenrick, but now Suella Braverman – senior Tories from a party Farage insisted had “betrayed Britain”.

Now it looks as though it is Farage who is betraying Britain. And he is not even in power.

That is because a vote for Reform, surely, will not get you what you desire, what you had hoped for. It will now get you the Tories Mark II. A wolf in sheep’s clothing. The so-called Uni-Party from which now, seemingly, the British public can never escape.