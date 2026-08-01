For years, Dr Anthony Fauci was the man Americans were told to trust.

The face of the response to Covid. The voice behind lockdowns, masks, “vaccines” and living restrictions.

But when the former White House medical adviser finally faced a Senate grilling this week, he had a very different message:

“I respectfully decline to answer.”

Not once.

Not twice.

One hundred and 11 times.

MUST WATCH: Click on the link to watch this compilation on Fauci’s claims

One would, respectfully, ask that if there was nothing to hide, nothing to be ashamed of, nothing which might be incriminating, why not simply tell the truth?

At one point it descended into farce with this exchange:

Josh Hawley: “What day of the week is it today?”



Fauci: “5th amendment”



Hawley: “What color tie are you wearing?'“



Fauci: “5th amendment”



Hawley: “What color is the carpet?”



Fauci: “5th amendment.”