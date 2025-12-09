By Gary Chappell

CIVIL liberties campaigner Fiona Diamond was forcibly removed from Westminster Hall on Monday after calling out MPs during a debate on Digital ID.

The Digital ID scheme, part of the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 and its Sustainable Development Goals, is about to be rolled out under the Labour Government.

Officially, it is intended to verify the right to work and access services. In practice, opponents warn it could become a centralised digital trail linking employment, benefits and personal data – a potential tool for mass surveillance.

Diamond argues that if the plan proceeds, the consequences will extend far beyond Parliament: “If we don’t crush Digital ID now, we forfeit our future and our children’s. No debate. No illusions.”

