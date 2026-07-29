By Jasmine Birtles

FREEDOM-lovers like News Uncut readers have long been fans of gold and silver as investment products. They are solid, low on tax (in coin form) and they are portable and often hard to trace by the authorities.

They are, in short, essential as part of a freedom-lover’s investment portfolio.

Up until early this year they were also making astonishing gains. Right now though, both seem to be in the doldrums.

So what should gold and silver fans do now – sell, hold or buy more?

This is a question I have asked of a few experts in the last month or so and I even have a free webinar coming up on Thursday July 30 specifically on the question of whether now is a fantastic buying opportunity for gold (and silver) or if it’s the end of a bull run.

Book your free place here.

I know my answer to the question of what we should be doing with gold and silver – and it’s the same one that I’ve been getting from investment experts over the last few months: gold, silver and their mining companies are incredibly cheap right now.

In fact Tim Price, co-founder of wealth managers Price Value Partners, says that when it comes to silver mining companies we are at a once in a generation buying opportunity.

This is because silver is becoming more and more in demand for Green technologies (solar panels, EV vehicles etc) but the amount of the metal coming out of the ground is not keeping up with the need.

See what he has to say about this and more on his investment strategy on my recent podcast here.

City legend Alasdair Macleod, who runs the Macleod Finance Substack, regularly points out that we are coming to the end of the fiat money era. They’re all dying out, so our cash reserves are worth less and less every year.

Money metals like gold and silver, therefore, have a rosy future as a flight to safety.

Macleod also points out that China has now upped the anti by severely limiting exports of silver out of the country. In January 2026, the Government formally elevated refined silver to a ‘strategic material’ and began requiring strict export licenses, limiting international shipments.

Silver is already in short supply but going forward big users of the metal, like China, are likely to restrict supply abroad even more, which will ultimately raise the price.

Silver has a shiny future. As does gold, of course, primarily because of its limited supply. We live in uncertain geopolitical times and it has a negative effect on many popular investments. In my opinion, investors will have to move to the solid safety of commodities more and more… particularly money metals and their producers.

Don’t take my word for it though. Come to the webinar on Thursday, July 30 and ask questions of the expert panelists that I have on the team.

Just click here and join for free.