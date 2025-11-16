By Gary Chappell

IN what appears to be an admission of what scores of us already knew, the UK Government has been caught hiding data that could connect the Covid jabs to excess deaths.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) fear the truth would trigger “distress or anger” among mourning families if a link were discovered.

So their plan? Brush the issue under the carpet and try to pretend it never happened.

For years, concerned scientists, doctors and analysts have asked for transparency. Every request has been met with diversion, delay, censorship, smearing, or the now-familiar institutional stonewalling. The UKHSA’s latest refusal marks a new low in public accountability.

Cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra – one of the many critics of the Covid jabs – did not mince his words:

“Actually the link is irrefutable and the Guardian has been complicit in this cover up as I know from first-hand experience. The mission to free us from corporate tyrannical hell continues.”

When a public body hides data, refuses scrutiny and shields itself behind paternalistic excuses, it undermines trust in every institution connected to it.

Excess deaths have remained above the long-term average for more than two years. Families have been left searching for answers while officials offer only platitudes. The one thing that could help resolve the debate – clean, unredacted data – is exactly what UKHSA is withholding.

And let’s be honest, that really tells the whole story.

US paramedic Harry Fisher also weighed in on the story, saying: “I’m a paramedic who witnesses first hand what they are trying desperately to hide. It’s common knowledge now. They are burying the truth, while you bury your dead.”

Even more telling is the near-total silence from legacy media. Some outlets have spent three years policing public debate instead of investigating it. The Telegraph has now broken ranks, but the wider media landscape remains curiously uninterested in a story that goes to the heart of public health accountability.

Whatever the withheld data shows, the public has the right to see it. A democratic society cannot function on deliberate opacity.

The UKHSA may hope this disappears. It won’t. Too many people want answers and too many institutions have spent too long avoiding them.

Transparency isn’t optional. It’s the bare minimum.