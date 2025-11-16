News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths

2d

The data, in fact, has been released, but only to the vaccine manufacturers. The original ridiculous ground for restricting wider release was commercial sensitivity. I suspect the true reason may be fear. A lot of establishment people are going to be in danger of being torn limb from limb once the public knows in full what they did.

2d

The UK yellow card system showed over 1.4 million recorded adverse events in the first year so it was obvious they were going to hide the full extent of the problem.

