By Gary Chappell

WHEN I worked on the sports desk of the Daily Express, Mirror and Daily Star, one thing in particular drove me to despair. There were many things that had this effect, in fact, but this one sticks in the memory as it happened time and time again.

Over a football season, national newspapers cover hundreds of matches. On rare occasions, reports would surface of a player receiving racial abuse from a minority in the crowd. Sometimes it might even be from one person in a stadium of thousands.

The sports desks would insist on this being the major news line. Headlines would scream racism. Anti-racism groups would spew out strongly worded statements about how the game was in ruins. How players should not have to deal with this [correct, they shouldn’t]. And that would set the agenda for days.

The truth is that thousands – an overwhelming majority – are not racist. But read the mainstream headlines and football is inherently racist and has a racism problem. Players to this day still take the knee; a meaningless gesture spawned by Black Lives Matter, a group itself accused of being racist.

The other truth is that the world has never been less racist than it is now. The world has never been more diverse.

The problem of tarring everyone with the same brush is catching, it seems. Now, particularly in the UK, we have the increasingly politicised concept of so-called “Islamophobia”. The term itself is increasingly used in ways that create division rather than clarity. This speaks to the main point: the UK is not a racist country.

According to statistics, anti-Muslim hate crime is real. But scale matters. In a country of nearly 70 million people, the total number of such offences remains relatively small – yet it is consistently presented as evidence of a deeply racist society. That leap, from isolated incidents to national character, is where the real distortion lies.

This week in the UK, we have seen widespread celebrations for Eid al-Fitr, which is the Islamic holiday that commemorates the end of the holy month of Ramadan. According to statistics, five to six per cent of the total UK population actively celebrates Eid. Muslims themselves make up just six to seven per cent of the UK population.

Just to be clear, there is no issue with this. That is not the point of this essay.

And this is where the argument stops being theoretical and becomes political.

The real issue isn’t what happened in Trafalgar Square — it’s what happened next. Subscribe to continue.