By Gary Chappell

YET another “conspiracy theory” is now being implemented in plain sight.

As first reported in full by The Telegraph’s Camilla Turner and briefly highlighted by the Daily Sceptic, Labour has approved the use of DVLA driver licence databases to enforce so-called “traffic filters” – the backbone of the 15-minute city model – allowing councils to fine motorists based on camera surveillance and state-held personal data.

This is not hypothetical. It begins in Oxford later this year.

Under the plans, Oxford city centre will be divided into six designated “15-minute neighbourhoods”. Residents will be issued permits allowing limited vehicle movements through monitored zones. Exceed those limits and fines follow, enforced using DVLA data. No appeal to common sense. No discretion. Just automated punishment.

Sick of the mainstream media failing to report the stories that matter? If you can spare £3.50 a month it will provide full access to News Uncut’s content – including the remainder of this report. And it will help us grow stronger in our bid to bring you more information the mainstream refuse to report. Thank you.