By Gary Chappell

TWO people have now been sentenced in connection with the murder of Henry Nowak. But this case is far from over.

Kiran Kaur, the mother of convicted killer Vickrum Digwa, has been jailed for three years after helping her son conceal the knife used to murder 18-year-old Henry Nowak.

Sentencing her at Southampton Crown Court on Friday, July 17, Judge William Mousley KC rejected any suggestion that a mother’s instinct to protect her child could excuse helping to hide evidence after a killing.

It was the right decision.

On December 3, 2025, Digwa stabbed first-year university student Henry Nowak multiple times with a 21cm ceremonial ‘shastar’ knife as the teenager walked home after a night out in Southampton.

Digwa was later sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years.

Although the case initially received relatively little mainstream attention, it exploded on X, where footage and details of the investigation triggered national outrage. This was exacerbated after Digwa falsely claimed he had been racially abused, leading officers to handcuff Henry while he lay dying. Hampshire Police later apologised and the force’s handling of the incident remains under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.