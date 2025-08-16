By Gary Chappell

IN ‘Great’ Britain\ under Keir Starmer it is now OK to incite a mob by calling for “people’s throats to be cut”.

In addition, you will not be jailed if you are a former BBC newsreader who has paid to have the most horrific kind of child rape and abuse pictures on your mobile phone.

On top of that, should you be an MP, you will also be free to walk the streets if you literally punched to the ground – and then kept on punching – one of your constituents.

Where ‘Great’ Britain under Keir Starmer draws the line, however, is if you react to the barbaric murders of three children by writing on social media: “Set fire to all the fucking hotels full of the bastards for all I care, while you’re at it take the treacherous government and politicians with them.”