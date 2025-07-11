By Sally Beck

A HIGH-PROFILE arrest at last Saturday’s London Pride march has gone viral on X with more than five million views in total. A young campaigner, just turned 20-years-old, was arrested wearing a sign printed with the transgender flag and the message: ‘Attention! Trans = mental illness’.

The Metropolitan Police considered this an inflammatory act, handcuffed him and detained him at Charing Cross police station for 10 hours, before releasing him on bail.

The last few years have galvanised Together Declaration ambassador Montgomery Toms, who has been fighting the New World Order since age 14. He finds the transgender agenda particularly offensive as it involves castrating and sterilising vulnerable teenagers, using complicated, painful, medical procedures that cannot reverse a person’s biological sex.

He was arrested in central London last Saturday for demonstrating peacefully at the Pride march and exercising his legal right to free speech. On Sunday, he made a statement on his X feed, which said: “The trans flag, in my view, represents child mutilation, indoctrination, mental illness and a mass psychological operation that has convinced people there are multiple genders and that it is OK to attack young minds. Someone has to challenge these lies at a grassroots level and that’s exactly what I went there to do.”