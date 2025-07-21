A NEW film produced by veteran journalist Jacqui Deevoy and founder of The Diplomatic Post Richie Brown highlights the deadly protocols in UK hospitals and care homes.

UNSEEN: The Truth Behind Death Protocols, exposes the so-called “care pathways” and is now available for the world to witness.

Deevoy, with four decades in journalism and who is the producer of the acclaimed documentaries A Good Death? (Ickonic, 2021) and Playing God (Trailblazer, 2024), joins forces with podcaster and filmmaker Brown, to shine a light on sinister death protocols.

Cloaked as compassionate care, these have left a trail of devastation, with countless lives ended under suspicious circumstances.

UNSEEN lays bare the so-called “care pathways” that became death sentences, giving voice to grieving families whose loved ones fell victim to deadly guidelines, administered by medics.

The film exposes the rampant use of potentially lethal medications, the covert imposition of Do Not Resuscitate orders and the haunting revival of end-of-life protocols eerily reminiscent of the abolished Liverpool Care Pathway.

This is more than a film – it is a battle cry for truth. UNSEEN captures the raw testimonies of those shattered by these medical betrayals, preserving their stories before the establishment can silence them and the brave advocates fighting alongside them for justice.

As the powers that be work to bury this dark chapter, Deevoy and Brown stand firm, ensuring these harrowing deaths are neither forgiven nor forgotten.

The film’s production is crowdfunded, with costs for manpower, marketing, distribution and advertising still to be met.

To join the fight and support this vital project, click HERE.

Be part of the movement to expose the truth and demand accountability for the lives lost to these chilling protocols. You can watch the full film below: