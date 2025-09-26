News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths

News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aviva's avatar
Aviva
18h

Short-sighted…. What of legal immigrants who have that stamp in their passports? Most of us likely couldn’t afford to apply for citizenship.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ross S's avatar
Ross S
6h

He’s doing this on purpose for his globalist masters, who remain safely in the background. Evil bunch, through and through! 😡👎🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture