By Gary Chappell

THERE is one question Keir Starmer, Sadiq Khan, Shabana Mahmood and pretty much the entire Labour establishment have not adequately answered.

Why was public anger treated so differently in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death compared with the aftermath of Henry Nowak’s murder?

The evidence – the facts – show this:

One death prompted politicians to validate public anger.

The other prompted politicians to warn against it.

One death became a catalyst for national self-examination.

The other became a warning against public anger.

Why the disparity?

Let’s look at exactly what was said in both cases, then explore whether the claim there is no two-tier policing, no two-tier empathy, no two-tier justice, no two-tier outrage, no two-tier truth and no two-tier morality is actually correct.