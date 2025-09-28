By Gary Chappell

IN THE 17th century, philosopher Blaise Pascal came up with a simple but effective argument for why belief in God made sense. It wasn’t about proof or theology. It was about risk.

If you believed and God turned out to exist, the reward was eternal salvation. If you believed and He didn’t exist, you lost little. But if you didn’t believe and God did exist, the loss was catastrophic. Faced with infinite gain versus infinite loss, Pascal said the “rational bet” was obvious.

Today, we are facing a different kind of wager. The subject isn’t God – it’s Digital ID.

Governments and many unelected ‘elites’ are selling it as “modernisation,” “security” and “convenience”. This will “stop the boats”, they say triumphantly.

A single digital wallet that will hold your ID, medical records, bank details, travel documents, maybe even your right to vote. They insist that people who object must be hiding something. But let’s pause and apply Pascal’s logic.

What happens if you say yes to Digital ID?

At best, you get no real benefit. You can already pay for things, log into services, book flights and visit the doctor without merging your life into one government-controlled app. The “gain” of Digital ID is marginal, at most.

At worst, you’ve just handed the state and its partners the master key to your existence.

Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) – already in the works – can be bolted straight on to that ID. Social media access and “scores” can be linked. Your vaccine status, your carbon allowance [15-minute Cities are also already in the works], even whether you’ve criticised the Government online — all trackable and controllable. A digital cage, sold as progress. Once that system is in place, every freedom you currently enjoy hangs by a thread. The risk isn’t hypothetical; it is totalitarian by design.

A single system linking finance, health, movement and behaviour…

CBDC & Banking — programmable money, credit score

Healthcare — vaccine status, NHS access

Travel & Mobility — passports, visas, 15-minute cities

Shopping & Consumption — carbon credits, food rationing

Facial Recognition — biometric verification, surveillance

Employment & Benefits — right to work, welfare access

Voting & Politics — digital voting, petition access

Social Media Score — online behaviour rating, access control

Policing & Security — fines, criminal records

Now ask: what happens if you say no?

At best, you remain as free as you are now. No new restrictions, no biometric leash around your neck. At worst, you are in the same position you are today – free to move, speak, spend and live without needing permission from an app.

Put another way:

Say yes → the upside is tiny, the downside is catastrophic.

Say no → the upside is freedom, the downside is nothing.

That is Pascal’s Wager applied to Digital ID. The rational bet is to refuse it.

When critics tell you, “If you’ve got nothing to hide, you’ve got nothing to fear,” they miss the point. The danger isn’t about whether you’re guilty of something. The danger is whether the system itself can be turned against you. A power that can deny your money, travel, or healthcare at the press of a button is not something to gamble with.

Pascal warned that ignoring his wager was reckless. The same is true now. You don’t have to prove every detail of what might happen under Digital ID to see the risk. All you need is the logic of the wager: with freedom on one side and a digital prison on the other, the smart bet is to walk away.

Please sign and share the petition against Digital ID: HERE.

News Uncut has made its recent articles on Digital ID free to read. But please consider upgrading to a paid subscription for just £3.50 a month, or perhaps a one-off donation. This will help us to pay a wider variety of journalists to investigate and write for us. Thank you.

DONATE