A NEW monetary framework will create a ‘slavery system’ through programmable money.

This is the view of former Bush administration official Catherine Austin-Fitts, who says not only is the system well underway but that we have “no one on our side”.

The recent Miles Franklin interview between Andy Schectman and former US Assistant Housing Secretary Catherine Austin-Fitts is one of those moments. Fitts does not hedge. She does not reassure. She states, flatly, that the looting phase is over – and that the machinery of control is now being locked into place.

Her credibility matters. This is not an online activist or speculative commentator. Fitts worked at Goldman Sachs, became a managing director at Dillon Read, and later served inside the first Bush administration overseeing housing finance. What she learned there, she says, was simple: government finance is not designed to make communities productive — it is designed to control outcomes.

That realisation crystallised when a senior pension fund official told her:

“They’ve given up on the country. They’re moving the money out.”

