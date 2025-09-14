By Gary Chappell

TODAY I feel utter despair, hopelessness and frustration.

As predictable as it was, the fact that Saturday’s protests in London against out-of-control illegal immigration have been smeared as the mythical “far right” and as somehow “racist” and “fascist”, by mainstream media, politicians and police, has left me with a inescapable feeling of helplessness.

In short, I fear that nothing will change. No one is listening. We are all racists whatever we do.

Hundreds of thousands, if not more, people protested against unchecked fighting-age men being allowed entry into the UK. Some of these men are raping and abusing British children. All of these illegal immigrants are being put up in hotels by the taxpayer. All while the Labour Government are telling us that taxes need to rise because there is no money left.

British people – white, black, purple, green, grey, blue, pink, whatever – are being ignored. Their worries. Their welfare. Their future.

So they tried to do something about it. To make those “in power” listen. They protested in huge numbers. Largely peacefully.

The exact figure is still up for debate. But a few hundred thousand seems more than fair. From that number, roughly 25 arrests have been confirmed so far. Contrast this to the 528 arrests made at the Notting Hill Carnival.

Sadly, however, this was the response from much of the UK: