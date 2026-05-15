News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths

News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths

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Jacqui Deevoy's avatar
Jacqui Deevoy
5d

Excellent article, Gary. Shocking about the blade exemption. I had no idea. Shocking too that the police handcuffed the victim as he was dying. The police are idiots and the world has gone crazy.

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liz newark's avatar
liz newark
6h

There's an important MISTAKE in this - please correct : the 2 Jewish People in Golders Green ( who triggered COBRA meeting) were STABBED - they did not die - they were NOT murdered - from your article: ***Still, the murder of the two Jewish men in particular triggered an immediate Cobra meeting chaired by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.***

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