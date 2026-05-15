By Gary Chappell

IN the quiet Essex community of Chafford Hundred in Thurrock, red ribbons still adorn fencing along the approach to the sixth form attended by Henry Nowak.

The 18-year-old was killed on December 4, 2025 following a brutal knife attack in Southampton, where he was a first-year accountancy and finance student. His funeral took place on January 23, 2026.

A book of remembrance is still open for signing within the school grounds in Thurrock, along with floral tributes and cards. He had finished his A-levels there only months earlier before leaving with high hopes for university.

A 23-year-old Sikh, Vickrum Singh Digwa of St Denys Road, Southampton, has been charged with his murder. Digwa’s mother has been charged with assisting an offender. Both are currently on trial at Southampton Crown Court.

KNIFED TO DEATH: Henry Nowak was killed aged just 18

There was no Cobra meeting. No political outrage. In fact, there was relative silence.

As the court story begins to attract coverage, some outlets have treated the killing as fresh “breaking news” about a boy called simply “Henry” who “has died.” No full name. No correct timeline. Just sloppy clickbait.

Tragic in its own right, a light scratch beneath the surface reveals further horror and confusion. Let’s look at the Government’s own actions, which suggest a two-tier response to knife crime in Britain.

Wayne Broadhurst, 49, was stabbed to death in Uxbridge in October 2025 while out with his dog.

The man charged was an Afghan migrant. Same pattern – brutal, random, devastating for the family – but again, no Cobra meeting, no wall-to-wall national emergency response.

Now contrast that with the stabbings in Golders Green in April 2026. Two Jewish men attacked in a Jewish area, with a Muslim man also stabbed in the same incident. Still we do not know if these men were stabbed and it later transpired they were Jewish and Muslim, or that they were targeted because they were Jewish and Muslim.

KNIFED TO DEATH: Wayne Broadhurst

Still, the murder of the two Jewish men in particular triggered an immediate Cobra meeting chaired by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. In the immediate aftermath we were peppered with public statements by political parties, visits to the community and discussions of extra funding and security for Jewish communities.

The incident was quickly treated as terrorism.

This is not about denying the real threat of antisemitic violence – those attacks deserve full condemnation and a serious response. The problem is the glaring inconsistency when it comes to everyday white British victims of knife crime.

Let’s look at the numbers. In the year ending March 2025, there were about 205 murders involving a knife or sharp instrument in England and Wales.

Over recent years, the majority of murder victims – roughly 70 per cent – have been white.

That is hundreds of white British people killed, many by stabbing, with no Cobra meetings called. No special funding. Relative silence.

Street killings rarely trigger the kind of high-level response we saw in Golders Green. Why?

According to ‘rules’, Cobra meetings are reserved for major terror incidents, riots, or events with clear national security implications, not the daily grind of knife crime that claims lives up and down the country.

The problem is that the public can see this difference.

When attacks are treated as potential terrorism or involve communities seen by politicians as particularly vulnerable, the state response often appears faster and more visible.

When it’s another young white lad like Henry Nowak, or a working man like Wayne Broadhurst, it is treated as just another stabbing statistic.

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Red ribbons go up at the school. Families grieve quietly. And the media sometimes cannot even be bothered to use the full name or get the date right.

Britain has a serious knife crime problem. Offences involving sharp instruments still run into the tens of thousands each year.

Young men are dying. Repeat offenders are too often back on the streets. Many members of the public increasingly view sentencing as inconsistent or inadequate. Yet the official urgency and national spotlight seem to depend heavily on who the victims are and how the incident can be framed.

This selective approach does not just fail the victims and their families. It erodes public trust.

People notice when the Government calls Cobra for one set of stabbings but offers relative silence for others.

They notice when certain communities get extra protection and funding, while the broader epidemic of knife violence affecting many ordinary British families receives far less national attention..

The red ribbons are still up at that sixth form in Thurrock. The book of remembrance is still there with its flowers and cards.

Henry Nowak’s family and friends are still hurting.

Wayne Broadhurst’s partner and loved ones are still without him. They deserve the same straight facts, the same level of concern and the same determination to tackle the problem as anyone else.

So here is a straight question for the Government: If Cobra and national resources can be mobilised rapidly for some stabbings, why the inconsistent response for the hundreds of others – many involving white British victims – that happen year after year?

A deeper look at the murder of Henry Nowak, according to court reports

Henry Nowak was 18 years old. He was a first-year accountancy and finance student at the University of Southampton. He was fatally stabbed on December 3, 2025 in the Portswood area of Southampton. He was pronounced dead at 12.37am on December 4, 2025.

Henry, originally from Chafford Hundred in Thurrock, Essex, had been out with university football team-mates. He was walking home, having consumed alcohol but reportedly remaining below the legal drink-drive limit, and was sending Snapchat videos to friends when the fatal encounter occurred.

Henry came across Vickrum Singh Digwa, then 22, who was openly carrying a large 21cm (8-inch) bladed shastar in a sheath.

Video footage from Henry’s own phone captured the initial interaction, in which Henry is heard saying to Digwa: “Innit bad man… You’re a bad man, say you’re a bad man.”

Digwa responds, “I am a bad man.”

TRIBUTE: Thurrock MP Jen Craft pays her respects to Henry Nowak at Harris Academy in Chafford Hundred

What followed was a brief but violent altercation. Neighbours heard Henry shouting that he had been stabbed and was dying. He tried to escape by climbing a bin and fence while being pursued.

A blood trail at the scene indicates the stabbing happened before he attempted to flee.

Post-mortem findings showed Henry suffered four stab wounds plus an incised wound to his jaw.

The fatal injury was an 8cm-deep wound to the torso that punctured his left lung. Prosecutor Nicholas Lobbenberg KC said: “Put simply, Henry drowned in his own blood with his lung having been cut by the knife going eight centimetres into him.”

When officers arrived, Digwa told them Henry had racially assaulted him claiming, among other things, that Henry had knocked off his turban in a drunken racist attack.

As a result, the injured and dying Henry was initially handcuffed.

He told police he had been stabbed, but Digwa denied it.

Henry soon lost consciousness and was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:37am on December 4, 2025, despite emergency efforts, including a doctor flown in by helicopter.

Digwa’s phone and other evidence, including Henry’s phone (later found in Digwa’s pocket), were recovered.

Vickrum Singh Digwa, now 23, of St Denys Road, Southampton, is on trial for murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He denies the charges and claims he acted in self-defence “in the heat of the moment” after alleged racial abuse.

His mother, Kiran Kaur, faces a charge of assisting an offender. The prosecution alleges Digwa handed her the knife after the stabbing, which she took home.

The weapon was later recovered as part of what prosecutors described as an “arsenal” of blades at the address.

CCTV is said to show her movements between the scene and home. She denies the charge.

The trial at Southampton Crown Court began in mid-May 2026. Evidence presented so far includes:

Snapchat videos from Henry’s phone

CCTV of movements that night

Scene photos and blood trail evidence

The alleged murder weapon and a smaller ceremonial kirpan

Digital evidence and police testimony

The prosecution has portrayed Digwa’s actions as aggressive and dishonest, noting he did not help Henry and instead accused him of racism.

The defence has urged the jury to keep an open mind and consider whether Digwa was the victim of a racist attack.

DEADLY: A Sikh Shastar knife

The knives mentioned in court and why some Sikhs carry them legally

Court proceedings referred to two bladed items allegedly linked to the case: a larger 21cm bladed shastar and a smaller ceremonial kirpan.

Under Sikhism, initiated Sikhs are permitted – and in many traditions expected – to carry a kirpan as one of the five articles of faith known as the Five Ks.

The kirpan is symbolic of duty, self-discipline and the obligation to stand against injustice. In most cases it is a small ceremonial blade worn sheathed and concealed beneath clothing.

British law specifically recognises this religious exemption.

Under Section 139 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988, it is normally illegal to carry a bladed article in public without good reason. However, the law provides a defence for carrying a blade “for religious reasons”, which includes the Sikh kirpan, below.

That exemption has existed in Britain for decades. They can be bought online, including on websites such as Etsy.

The prosecution case in the Henry Nowak trial, however, concerns allegations surrounding a much larger bladed weapon – a shastar – allegedly carried openly in public, which prosecutors argue went far beyond the scope of a ceremonial religious item.

The defence denies wrongdoing and says the defendant acted in self-defence following alleged racist abuse.

The trial continues.