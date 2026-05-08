News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths

News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths

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Lola's avatar
Lola
4d

Rupert is getting too much credit for what/who he actually is. Just a noise and a one man band “party “.

He is just a noise.

In Parliament,to be able to implement your policies and succeed,you need 326 elected MPs. Other wise the promises are empty.

He is fooling people.

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Gordo's avatar
Gordo
4d

This was never clearer than when Farage wanted Britain to join Operation Epstein Fury.

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