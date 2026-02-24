By Gary Chappell

THERE are fewer and fewer people who believe Britain is still ‘Great’. For many, it now feels more like Broken Britain.

The streets do not feel safer. The economy does not feel stronger. Public confidence in institutions is not rising. Borders are porous. Trust is brittle. Patriotism is treated with suspicion and scorn.

So Britain needs restoring to its former glory. Whether that means governing by Restore Britain, the new party set up by MP Rupert Lowe, remains to be seen.

Prior to Restore Britain, the party stepping into that vacuum had been Reform UK, promising revolt against the stale managerial politics of the Conservative Party.

But something has since changed. Reform now looks like the Conservative Party Mark II. Party leader Nigel Farage has been accused by many of selling out with the recruitment of former Tories Nadhim Zahawi, Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick. Zahawi received the most scathing response for his role as Vaccines Minister during the Tories’ response to Covid. Reform now carries the faint but unmistakable scent of the Uniparty — not the tonic Britain was promised.

That is where Restore Britain enters the frame. Led by Lowe, Restore does not talk about reforming a broken system. It talks about replacing it. And that difference is everything.

Reform adjusts, Restore confronts

Reform speaks of:

Cutting migration

Lowering taxes

Scrapping Net Zero

Trimming bureaucratic excess

Restore speaks of:

Repealing the Human Rights Act

Rewriting Britain’s relationship with supranational courts

Enforcing deportations of those without legal status

Taking direct aim at institutional activism

Radically shrinking the administrative state

Reform’s language is electoral.

Restore’s language is civilisational.

And that distinction may define the next political realignment in Britain.

Continue reading for a full breakdown of Restore Britain’s policies – and whether it is genuinely different from Reform, or simply the next stage of the same revolt.