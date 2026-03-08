By Gary Chappell

US economist Jeffrey Sachs says President Donald Trump is just the “puppet” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking in a recent interview discussing the confrontation with Iran, Sachs said Trump had “betrayed his own promises” to keep the United States out of foreign wars.

“Trump lied to us. Every word about America First,” said Sachs in the Judging Freedom Podcast. “His whole premise was ‘we’re not going to do this’. And he did exactly the opposite.”

And Sachs was even more blunt when describing Trump’s role in the conflict. “He’s a puppet,” said Sachs. “He’s a puppet of the CIA and a puppet of Miriam Adelson [Israeli-American physician and businesswoman] and a puppet of Bibi Netanyahu [Prime Minister of Israel]. So he’s a puppet, or blackmailed, or something.”

According to Sachs, American policy in the Middle East has effectively been shaped by Israel for decades. He said: “That country of 10 million people [Israel] thinks it is going to run the Middle East.

“And the United States is duly following orders coming from Mr Netanyahu for 30 years – and we’re at it again.”

Sachs also delivered a devastating assessment of the president, saying: “Trump, let me add, is an utter disgrace to our nation. Utter disgrace.”

Jeffrey Sachs’ attack on Trump gets even more explosive. He says:

• Trump “lies every time he opens his mouth”

• The US system is a “broken, corrupted, gangster-led system”

• Congress is “on the Zionist lobby payroll”

• America has spent trillions on Middle East wars

Plus: how another analyst says the real winners of war are the banks

