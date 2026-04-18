By Gary Chappell

CRICKET legend Shane Warne was killed by the Covid jab, according to his son Jackson Warne.

The interview with Jackson comes just days after Dr Helmut Sterz, who ran toxicology for Pfizer until about 2008, told Germany's official Bundestag Enquete Commission investigating the pandemic that about 60,000 Germans were also killed by the jab.

But this week, the UK’s official Covid Inquiry “ruled” that the jab rollout was an “extraordinary feat”.

None of those scenarios can co-exist.

Shane Warne died aged 52, with the “official” cause of death being a heart attack due to coronary artery atherosclerosis [build up of plaque].

But his son Jackson said during an interview with the 2 Worlds Collide Podcast what many of us had long suspected – that the Covid jab was the primary cause. Covid jabs cause blood clots [which can cause heart attacks], strokes, myocarditis, pericarditis and death.

When asked if the Covid jab played a role in his dad’s sudden heart attack death in a Thai villa in March 2022, Jackson said: “I definitely think that it was involved. I don’t even think saying that is controversial any more. Even if dad had underlying health issues, this brought it straight to the surface.”

He went further, revealing the gut-wrenching moment he got the devastating phone call: “My first impression, as soon as I hung up the phone, I instantly blamed the government. I instantly blamed Covid and the vaccine.”

This is where the bigger questions begin. And it goes far beyond one tragic death.