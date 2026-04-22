News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths

News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths

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Eva's avatar
Eva
12h

I can’t think of many more abhorrent crimes than those involving sexually abusing children and to me acquiring and owning images are in essence as bad as any act and creation.

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Rose's avatar
Rose
11h

If you say something deemed Islamophobic you get jail but if you use pornography with violence against children and maybe even child murder you walk free

We must be being ruled by paedophiles

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