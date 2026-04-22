By Gary Chappell

A FORMER Labour MP’s aide is the latest man to be spared prison after being caught with child abuse images.

Conor McGrath, below, a former Stevenage borough councillor and former aide to Labour MP Kevin Bonavia, admitted having 77 category A, 109 category B and 329 category C indecent images and videos of children. He was handed an eight-month prison sentence – suspended for two years. He walked out of court effectively a free man.

Sound familiar? That’s because it is. And the contrast between immediate custody in some non-violent cases and suspended sentences in child abuse image cases, is exactly why public confidence in the system is being questioned.

Look at the history:

Former BBC news presenter Huw Edwards, below, received a six-month jail sentence suspended for two years after pleading guilty to making indecent images of children. The CPS said the WhatsApp material included 41 indecent images of children. The Guardian reported that campaigners criticised his avoidance of jail even though some of the images were category A – the worst category.

Former Labour MP Eric Joyce was also spared prison. He received an eight-month sentence suspended for two years after admitting making an indecent image of a child. The court heard the 51-second film depicted the “penetrative sexual abuse of very young children”.

Then there is Patrick Rock, a former aide to David Cameron. He was given a conditional discharge after being found guilty of downloading indecent images of girls aged 10 to 14 and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

So what is going on? Part of the answer lies in the law and sentencing framework itself.

The Sentencing Council guideline says possession of an indecent photograph of a child under section 160 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988 is triable either way, carries a maximum of five years’ custody, but has an offence range of community order to three years’ custody.

The same guideline says offences under section 1 of the Protection of Children Act 1978 carry a maximum of 10 years’ custody, but an offence range of community order to nine years’ custody. It also states that “making” an image by simple downloading should be treated as possession for the purposes of sentencing.

That matters. Because once downloading is effectively pushed toward the possession framework for sentencing and once the guideline explicitly says a community order can be a proper alternative to a short or moderate custodial sentence where there is a sufficient prospect of rehabilitation, the route away from prison is already there.

That is exactly the problem. The law draws too comfortable a distinction between “contact” offending and the consumption of child sexual abuse material, even though judges themselves have repeatedly said the market exists because there are people willing to watch it. In Eric Joyce’s case, the judge said precisely that: without people who want to watch such films, those children would not be subjected to those offences. But that being the case, how does letting them walk free with a suspended sentence help?

To many people, the system appears to say one thing in public and another in court.

Publicly, these images are rightly described as records of child abuse. In sentencing practice, however, a substantial number of offenders in image-only cases still end up avoiding immediate prison because the guidelines allow community orders, suspended sentences and personal mitigation to carry huge weight.

That does not mean nobody goes to jail. Some do. Stephen Carnell, above, a political agent and former Labour councillor who worked on Chris Bryant’s 2010 campaign, was jailed for three years after police found more than 12,000 indecent images and 450 films.

But if the public keeps seeing councillors, MPs, political aides and broadcasters walk free after child abuse image cases, they are going to ask a brutally simple question.

Is the law protecting children strongly enough? Because from the outside, it often looks less like zero tolerance and more like managed leniency. And when MPs talk of banning social media for under 16s in a bid to keep children safe online, it simply amounts to virtue-signalling nonsense, or a trojan horse for yet more censorship and control.

Pedophiles spared prison:

Conor McGrath – former Stevenage borough councillor; former aide to Labour MP Kevin Bonavia.

Admitted 77 category A, 109 category B, 329 category C images/videos.

Sentence: Eight months suspended for two years.

Huw Edwards – former BBC News presenter.

Pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children; CPS said the WhatsApp material included 41 indecent images of children.

Sentence: Six months suspended for two years.

Eric Joyce – former Labour MP; former shadow minister; ex-army major.

Admitted making an indecent image of a child; court heard it was a category A film showing penetrative sexual abuse of very young children.

Sentence: Eight months suspended for two years.

Patrick Rock – former aide to David Cameron.

Found guilty of downloading indecent images of girls aged 10 to 14.

Sentence: conditional discharge and sex offenders register.

Simon Thomas – former Plaid Cymru MP/Assembly Member.

Charged with making indecent images of children; later reports said he received a 26-week sentence suspended for two years.

Pedophiles imprisoned:

Stephen Carnell – political agent; former Labour councillor; worked for Chris Bryant’s 2010 campaign.

More than 12,000 indecent images and 450 films.

Sentence: Three years in prison.

Peter Rowell – former BBC and ITV presenter.

This case included indecent assaults as well as making and possessing indecent images of children.

Sentence: Six years in prison.

What the law actually says: