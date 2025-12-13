By Gary Chappell

FOR years, doctors who raised concerns about mRNA Covid jabs and heart damage were smeared, censored, or professionally threatened. Now, following a study by Stanford University, the same mainstream media outlets who censored those voices have now decided to report the truth.

In the meantime, however, countless people died.

The study, like so many others considered as “fringe” and therefore censored, identifies immune-mediated pathways through which mRNA jabs can inflame heart tissue – myocarditis not as a statistical quirk, not as coincidence, but as a mechanistic outcome. In other words: this was not “misinformation”. It was biology.

This matters because, throughout 2021 and 2022, clinicians across the world attempted to raise alarms about post-Covid-jab cardiac events – particularly in young, healthy people with no prior risk factors. Cardiologists spoke up. Emergency doctors noticed patterns. Pathologists saw changes they could not ignore. And what happened when people died suddenly? What happened when sports people across the globe started collapsing? What happened with countless medical emergencies in the crowds at football matches?

Sick of the mainstream media failing to report the stories that matter? If you can spare £3.50 a month it will provide full access to News Uncut’s content – including the remainder of this report. And it will help us grow stronger in our bid to bring you more information the mainstream refuse to report. Thank you.