News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths

News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Blair's avatar
Mary Blair
2d

He’s getting the boot and being ordered to do this before he goes

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JCB50's avatar
JCB50
1d

Why is Bliar having anything to do with the running of our country? This lunatic has been the root of our problems from the start Him and his HR lawyer wife

Starmer has ignored the people for too long and rode roughshod over us

The EU Palestine now IDs

No more!!!

Gaslighting us every day This Fabian society riddled PM

lied from the moment he got in power!!!

Lammy giving the Chagos Islands without allowing the people a referendum The Chagosians didn’t want this deal but again they were just abandoned Now the Falkland Islands under threat!

Israel are backing it because Stammer decided that Terrorists should be rewarded!!!

This Government wants to rule the people in every aspect of their lives with IDs

This will not help with Immigration in any way!!!

If they were to say we will give all Illegal Aliens IDs that might keep track of them and not lose them like the 150,000 they already have!!! That would’ve made more sense to me!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture