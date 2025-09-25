By Gary Chappell

KEIR STARMER is about to announce the biggest assault on liberty this country has ever seen. Mandatory digital ID for every adult in Britain. A database state. A surveillance grid. A system that will leave what you can access – food, travel, you name it – at the mercy of the Government.

They are dressing it up in soothing words: “modernisation,” “efficiency,” “tackling illegal migration”. Don’t be fooled. You only have to say it out loud to realise how utterly ridiculous it sounds: Compulsory Digital ID for every adult in the UK. To stop illegal immigrants sailing over the channel in a dinghy.

This is not about security or streamlining services. This is about control.

Once you accept a mandatory digital ID, you have handed the state the master key to your life. Every job application, every flat you rent, every vote you cast, every doctor you see – all tied to a central record. Haven’t had the latest Covid booster? Access to society denied. Criticised the Government online? Rights switched off with the tap of a screen.

And what about plans for a Central Bank Digital Currency – already in the pipeline? This can be easily bolted on to your new Digital ID. Bought too much beef? [don’t forget the assault on farming dressed up as Climate Change]. Payment denied. And that is not even talking about booking a foreign holiday. Used too much carbon? Access denied.

See where this all leads?

It gets worse too.

German MEP Christine Anderson believes the architecture for a totalitarian surveillance state is being constructed around us, not in a distant future, but right now.

Anderson explains that global elites are “ramping things up in a very aggressive manner” because they know their window of opportunity is closing as more people awaken. She points to a coordinated assault on freedom from multiple angles:

The “15-Minute Cities”: Framed as urban planning for sustainability, Anderson argues these are control grids starting in the UK and Ireland, designed to limit movement and autonomy. With Digital ID, how will you get in and out of your ‘zone’ if the Government deem you have used your car too much?

The War on Farmers: Policies in the Netherlands and elsewhere, disguised as environmentalism, threaten our food supply. She questions why figures such as Bill Gates are amassing vast farmland, saying: “If you have control over the food, you have total control of the people.”

Digital Identity: This isn’t about convenience, but about giving governments “total control over you”. Anderson points to China’s social credit system as the explicit model for our immediate future.

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs): Anderson calls this the “creme de la creme of all control mechanisms”. She paints a chilling picture: “What do you think is going to happen if the next time you refuse to take an mRNA shot, with a flip of a switch, they just cancel your account? You cannot buy food any more.”

Her conclusion is unambiguous: this is a deliberate, rapid march toward a system where every aspect of life is monitored and controlled. The cage is being built while we sleep. The time to recognise the signs and resist is now.

This isn’t a government – it’s a digital warden.

Investigative journalist Whitney Webb also sounded the alarm. She said: “If people do not comply with digital ID, it will fail. It is the cornerstone of the entire UN Agenda 2030. Without it, the programmable, surveillable money won’t work.

“What they want to do in the online virtual world will not work. So much of it will not work if we do not comply with digital ID. If you want to change the direction the world is going, you need to figure out how you are going to set up your life so you don’t have to comply with digital ID.

“If you were forced to comply with vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, how will you get around those type of restrictions when they try and impose digital ID on people for various reasons?

“It’s very important for people to realise that they have the power. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be investing all this money to manipulate us and pitch us on this. We don’t need this biometric digital ID surveillance state that’s going to be used, not just to surveil what we’re doing in real time, but also to predict what we might do in the future. That is the world they’re setting up. It is very bad and we should opt out. And we can opt out.”

The cheerleaders of digital ID will say: “If you’ve got nothing to hide, you’ve got nothing to fear.” The most pathetic phrase in the English language. Free people don’t live by permission. We don’t need a government app to confirm we exist.

Britain once stood as a beacon of liberty. Now we are sleepwalking into a society where your rights can be revoked with the press of a button. And all under the watch of a Labour Government that thinks freedom is a privilege it can grant or withdraw.

This is the hill. This is the line in the sand. Mandatory digital ID is not progress. It is the end of privacy, the end of freedom, the end of Britain as we know it.

Reject it. Resist it. Or regret it.

Sign. Share. Shout. Do not comply. Do not let them build this cage around us. Petition: DO NOT INTRODUCE DIGITAL ID CARDS