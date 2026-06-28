By Gary Chappell

WHEN three primary school-aged children were knifed to death in an act of terrorism by Axel Rudakubana, Keir Starmer did not shed any tears.

When a reported 250,000 white British children were gang-raped by Pakistani men, Keir Starmer did not shed any tears.

When British teenager Henry Nowak was knifed to death just three months after starting university, Keir Starmer did not shed any tears. In fact, he told us this was not the time for anger.

When British binman Wayne Broadhurst was knifed to death by an illegal immigrant while out walking his dogs, Keir Starmer did not shed any tears. In fact, he did not even publicly acknowledge the death or condemn the murder.

The list goes on.

When Keir Starmer announced his resignation as British Prime Minister, the tears started to roll.

We likely did not need any evidence that politicians such as these no longer care for or represent the electorate. But if anyone did, there is probably no bigger case in point than this.