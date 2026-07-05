By Gary Chappell

YouTube has warned UK creators that the Labour Government is pushing hard for what it calls “prominence rules” – their term for forcing the platform to prioritise BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and the rest of the state-backed crowd straight to the top of your recommendations.

Everything else? Pushed down the priority list. Censored, in other words.

This is the Government’s own Green Paper. It was published in June and ‘consultations’ are now underway, with a deadline of August 31.

It is all under the guise of “Protecting democracy”.