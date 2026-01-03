By Gary Chappell

HEALTH Secretary Wes Streeting has been vilified for suggesting parents should “ignore the sceptics” and have their children jabbed against Chicken Pox – by someone who lost his leg following the Covid jab.

Alex Mitchell, who had his left leg amputated above the knee after he collapsed at home 14 days after taking the “safe and effective” Astra Zeneca “vaccine”, called out Streeting on social media platform X following the Labour MP’s criticism of doctors going on strike and his newspaper column promoting a new jab for Chicken Pox.

Last month, Streeting stood in Parliament and said resident doctors who planned to strike would be “abandoning patients in their hour of greatest need”.

Mitchell hit back on X, writing: “From all the Covid vaccine bereaved and injured in the UK who’ve been shattered by this nightmare – enough is ENOUGH!

Sick of the mainstream media failing to report the stories that matter? If you can spare £3.50 a month it will provide full access to News Uncut’s content – including the remainder of this report. And it will help us grow stronger in our bid to bring you more information the mainstream refuse to report. Thank you.