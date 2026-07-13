Taste, timing and the death of Ann Widdecombe
PLUS: Discrepancy in police ethnicity disclosures and more dodgy death modelling
By Gary Chappell
ANN WIDDECOMBE was many things: a formidable, no-nonsense politician who never shied away from unfashionable views and a larger-than-life character who divided opinion for decades.
This week she was killed at 78. For most of us, that should have been a moment for reflection, even if we disagreed with her on Section 28 [a controversial law that banned local authorities from "intentionally promoting homosexuality" or presenting same-sex relationships as a "pretended family relationship"], same-sex marriage, or her staunch social conservatism.
But not for everyone.
Within hours of the news breaking, veteran LGBT activist Peter Tatchell took to X with this:
“Ann Widdecombe was a bigot. She opposed LGBT rights, same-sex marriage and trans rights. She supported Section 28 and called homosexuality ‘a sin’. Her death is no loss to the LGBT community.”