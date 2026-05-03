By Gary Chappell

A US senator is refusing to let the Covid “vaccine” debate fade – and he is doing it with hard data.

Ron Johnson, below, has repeatedly pointed to what he describes as a clear and persistent signal in the numbers: reported deaths following Covid “vaccination” far exceed those associated with seasonal flu shots.

His most striking claim is also his simplest: that, on a per-dose basis, Covid jabs appear to be about 55 times more deadly than the flu vaccine.

It is not a figure drawn from a clinical trial. It comes from reported data.

And Johnson’s argument is that the data should have triggered urgent scrutiny – but did not.

This is where his case becomes far more detailed and far more serious.

Because it is not just the headline number he is pointing to, but the patterns behind it, the internal systems he says failed and the questions he believes were never properly answered.