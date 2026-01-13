By Gary Chappell

THIS article republishes two pieces from News Uncut featuring the warnings of Professor Angus Dalgleish in direct response to the arrogance displayed by new Reform member Nadhim Zahawi.

When questioned about possible links between Covid injections and aggressive cancers, Zahawi made this arrogant and dismissive reply: “I expected more from you. That was a really stupid question. It doesn't deserve an answer.

This is not a stupid question. It is being raised by senior oncologists and clinicians observing real-world outcomes in their patients. Ridicule is not a rebuttal. These articles set out why the question does deserve an answer and why laughing it off only deepens public mistrust:

“The more boosters, the more likelihood of aggressive, explosive cancer”

PROFESSOR Angus Dalgleish says the world is facing an “unmitigated disaster” of “aggressive, explosive recurring cancers” as Big Pharma push to use mRNA technology in childhood vaccines.

Professor Dalgleish was addressing the Port Hedland Council in Australia regarding DNA contamination in the Pfizer and Moderna Covid jabs – which is at least 145 times over the legal permissible limit. Such evidence has been detected not only in vials in Australia, but also in America by eminent genomics scientist Kevin McKernan.

Professor Dalgleish (below) also highlighted concerns about the lack of transparency from pharmaceutical companies and governments in addressing these issues.

He said: “It’s a privilege to speak on an issue of profound importance to the health and future of all Australians, an issue that concerns the safety of Covid 19 vaccines administered to millions.

“As unsettling as the information I will present may be. It is critical that we confront it now to prepare for the potential public health consequences.

There is long established science which I feel has been ignored wilfully up to now. The concerns raised in the science summary seen in the letter of Mr Russell Broadbent MP to the Australian Prime Minister, co-authored by me and several eminent international experts, many of whom I know well, are based on well-established science.

“This is not theoretical or speculative. Decades of research have demonstrated the risks of foreign DNA integrating into human cells, leading to potentially catastrophic outcomes.

“Synthetic DNA contamination, as detected in Australian vials of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid 19 vaccines by David Speicher, presents risks for genomic instability, which can manifest as cancers, immune disorders and hereditary diseases.

“To explain in more straightforward terms, the vaccines contain lipid nanoparticles, which encapsulate synthetic DNA fragments. These nanoparticles deliver this DNA into various organs throughout the body, where the DNA has the potential to integrate into our own genetic material.”

These vaccines are not vaccines at all – they are gene therapy

Professor Dalgleish continued: “As such, these vaccines are not vaccines. They are in fact a gene therapy based. This genomic integration, as the scientific literature makes clear, can lead to cancer development, immune system disruption and more.

“The sheer levels of contamination detected up to 145 times muscle permissible limit in some cases, are extraordinary and far beyond what should be allowed in any medicinal product.

“The real-world evidence from the UK, while this may sound like a remote possibility, I am here to tell you that we are already seeing evidence of these effects in real patients.

“In my work as an oncologist in the UK, I started to see a disturbing trend as early as February 2022. Patients who had been cancer free for many years were suddenly relapsing with aggressive, explosive cancers shortly after receiving booster doses of the Covid 19 vaccine.

“I personally counted six cases in as many weeks in patients who developed a rapid progression, having been completely stable with zero disease, having been on the immunotherapy I gave them five, eight, 10, 15, 18 years ago.

“I am used to people who progress when they develop severe depression such as during divorce, bereavement, debt, etc. but all these patients only had one thing in common – and that was that all been forced to have a booster by their GP’s, on the grounds they were at risk”

These cancers are not slow progressing

Professor Dalgleish added: “One of the most unsettling aspects of the nature of these cancers is that they are not the slow progressing [sort] that we are accustomed to managing. They are aggressive, often presenting an advanced stages affecting multiple organs by the time they are diagnosed.

“Colorectal cancer in particular is showing explosive growth, something we have never seen before. These cancers are emerging faster and more virulent than we would have expected and patients have otherwise been stable.

“In addition to cancer relapses, I’ve encountered a rise in blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma, which have appeared shortly after vaccinations. I have had many colleagues and patients express concerns about the timing of these cancers, following what I believe to be totally unnecessary boosters.

“It is not an isolated issue. My own research has shown that the boosters suppress the T-cell response and switch the antibody response to tolerising. That means this is the perfect example where you have switched off the policing of foreign invaders, viruses, etc and cancer, allowing it to grow under control.

“What does this mean for Australia? Australia has administered more than 63 million doses of these vaccines to over 20 million people. The same vaccines that are linked to these rising cancer cases are in use here [in the UK]. However, the difference is that Australia health authorities, particularly the Department of Health and the Therapeutic Goods Demonstration, have chosen not to monitor new or emerging trends following the widespread use of these vaccines.

“This is a critical gap in the public health oversight, given the contamination levels in the Australian virus significantly higher than acceptable limits, we must expect a similar rise in cancers and other genetic disorders here. This issue is not simply one of vaccine side effects. It is a potential long-term health crisis waiting to happen.

“It is troubling that the Department of Health has not made data on cancer trends post-vaccination publicly available. In the last month or so, we have had data release from the Office of National Statistics of Japan, followed rapidly by Czechoslovakia [Czech Republic] and northern Italy, which have clearly shown that each booster increases the incidence of cancer across the board.

Cancers have suddenly accelerated into younger people

“So the more boosters, the greater the likely of the cancer.

“And in these countries, they are already seeing a rise in all cancers across the board, not just those that we know are very sensitive to immune control.

“I for the first time am starting to see these in the last few months in the UK, where people have had more than one booster, particularly gliomas and pancreatic cancers. In instances that I have never seen, the low background of these patients of these cancers has suddenly accelerated into younger people are more aggressive disease, exactly as feared.

“I therefore urge the council to take this matter seriously and to advocate for immediate public health responses. We need our health coverage to begin monitoring these trends, develop testing protocols for those exposed to synthetic DNA contamination and prepare treatment pathways for the inevitable rise in vaccine-induced conditions. Without immediate action, we risk leaving Australians vulnerable to a wave of preventable diseases that will dwarf anything that we have ever had to deal with in my lifetime.

“The contamination of these vaccines with synthetic DNA should have been caught and dealt with before any doses were administered.

“However, now that it’s come to light, we must act urgently to mitigate the damage. The first step is to halt further distribution of these contaminated products and to ensure that all future vaccines meet the strictest safety council.

“In addition, I would point out, as someone who sat on the scientific board of CureVac, which calls itself the messenger RNA vaccine company for over five years and who left seven years ago, that, unlike most solutions, I understand the details and problems of these vaccines better than any clinical peer I have come across.

“They have been totally unable to stabilise these vaccines for years and cannot even meet the standards for cancer therapy. So how come they have been allowed to be rushed through for a disease which was not really a pandemic in the fact that it only killed 0.085 per cent of the population, with an average age of 82.

These products are highly dangerous

“These products are highly dangerous and the governments are being pushed by these pharmaceutical companies to use this technology for childhood vaccines. This could be an unmitigated disaster that would make the thalidomide disaster previously look very, very small beer in comparison.

I know the information I present is deeply unsettling, but it’s vital that we face this contamination with open eyes, even if we have been affected. We have to do this for the sake of our children and their grandchildren.

“The potential consequences of the damage we could be doing to our offspring, is really far too significant to ignore and I already feel a dreadful guilt that we have not stopped this previously.”

PRESSURE MOUNTS ON HANCOCK AS LEADING PROFESSOR CALLS FOR “AT LEAST 10 YEARS IN JAIL”

Professor Angus Dalgleish says former Health Secretary ignored health risks of Covid jabs and claims Whitty, Vallance and Farrar prioritised knighthoods over people’s lives

By Sally Beck

LAST April, one of our most respected cancer specialists wrote a comment piece for the Daily Express with the headline: ‘Covid vaccine booster now does more harm than good’.

It was commissioned by Comment Editor, Paul Baldwin, but only ever appeared online, not in the newspaper’s print version. This means that it can be permanently erased from history if necessary, or at least buried in the Wayback Machine.

The oncologist is Angus Dalgleish, Professor of Oncology at St George’s Hospital Medical School in southwest London.

Until Covid, he was known for his ground-breaking work into HIV and AIDS. He appeared in the Daily Mail talking about the NHS staffing crisis, the Covid Omicron variant, young people and vaccination, suicides because of lockdowns and obsessive testing, but has now been largely cancelled by the mainstream media because he challenged our Government on the origins of the Covid virus (he says it is manmade in Wuhan) and the safety and efficacy of Covid “vaccinations”, particularly in children and young adults.

Few legacy news outlets have challenged the official narrative; the Daily Express, Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail being the exceptions.

Professor Dalgleish, who pointed out in his Daily Express comment that stable cancer patients suddenly found their cancers returning after receiving Covid “vaccinations”, revealed that there was no big response to his article.

He said: “I’ve had far more reaction to pieces I’ve had published in The Conservative Woman and The Daily Sceptic.”

The response he did receive came in a slew of complaints from one particular troll.

“I was under investigation for going against Government and hospital policy,” said Professor Dalgleish. “I don’t know whether I’ve been reported to the GMC [General Medical Council], but I’ve been investigated by the Royal College of Physicians. I had to have a hearing with them but was cleared.

“The same complainant reported me to St George’s. That instigated a formal procedure which, up to now, was happy that I wasn’t speaking for the hospital. But the complainant said I was disregarding hospital policy, which they consider a major crime.

“I told the board that if hospital policy is to keep giving everyone a booster, it is no longer incompetence, it’s negligence because they’re causing more harm than good.

“I explained it to them scientifically. The board said nothing, they just let me go. The next day they took down all the posters everywhere telling the staff to get their boosters now. Nothing formal, which is an appalling way to carry on.”

St George’s reopened their complaint on December 1, 2023 and have now reached a conclusion: “I have been constructively dismissed due to my vaccine stance,’ said Professor Dalgleish, below. “I am now Emeritus Professor at St George’s University London, [an honorary title bestowed on retired, distinguished medics], an unpaid position even though I have a grant with overheads.”

“Doctors said I made their life difficult because deep down they agreed with me”

Professor Dalgleish has essentially been sacked, even though he has the support of medical directors and doctors.

He said: “There is a series of medical directors all of whom pass messages to me and warn me. One of them said to me that I made their life very difficult because deep down they agreed with me. This is the stranglehold the system has.

‘I’d like to see Matt Hancock jailed for at least 10 years for grievous bodily harm. He was warned about everything to do with the ‘“vaccines” – and he ignored the warnings.

“I would also include Sir Chris Whitty [the UK’s chief medical officer, below right] and Sir Patrick Vallance [UK’s former chief scientific advisor, below left]. Because they stood by and allowed this to happen. They were in jobs that could easily have stopped it but neither of them would; it appears they are too keen on their knighthoods and being part of the establishment.

“It’s a disgrace and [Sir] Jeremy Farrar [former director of the Wellcome Trust, now chief scientist at the World Health Organisation, below] deliberately covered up all our original research showing that viruses had escaped from the Wuhan lab.

“More importantly, our paper went round cabinet and went round SAGE and we showed that 80 per cent of the spike protein had human homology that would cause tremendous side effects. That was put down as rubbish and I was told I didn’t know what I was talking about. Sadly, I was 100 per cent right.”

When Paul Baldwin approached Prof Dalgleish to write the article, he said he was a great fan of his for speaking out and that he was amazed more didn’t.

“He [Baldwin] said, “you’ve been right on everything and I want you to do this”. So, I did it. I’m used to my copy being heavily interfered with but apart from one or two minor things, it was as I wrote it.”

Prof Dalgleish has more than personal clinical experience to back up his Covid-19 “vaccine” hypothesis.

He said: “A close relative is paralysed because she was so stupid as to listen to her GP instead of me, a well-known cancer doctor. She got her booster and ended up in hospital for weeks with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), completely paralysed. Thankfully, she is recovering.

“Somebody else got GBS at the local tennis club. It took them six months to recover and they’ll never play tennis again. The thing with GBS is that 90 per cent of people will recover by around 90 per cent.

“I also have a neighbour who is in a wheelchair for the rest of his life. GBS can be very serious. The MHRA have it up on their website saying it’s extremely rare and a small price to pay for the community to be protected. Protected from what?

“I have patients who have run into trouble. I find out that contrary to my advice they did have the booster because their doctor refused to look after them if they didn’t have it. It’s unbelievable what’s going on. The medical profession has completely lost its professionalism.

“I know too many people with “vaccine” injury. If it’s rare I shouldn’t know any one.”

These are strong statements but Professor Dalgleish, 73, says. ‘I’m past retirement age which is why I can afford to be belligerent.

“I’ve spoken out, collectively they should all have spoken out. They have caused serious damage to patients.

“Doctors are saying, ‘it’s just one of those things, fortunately, it’s very rare’. There’s a big survey saying one in four people know someone who’s had serious damage from the vaccine. That’s totally unacceptable.”

SILENT : Paul Baldwin “agreed” with Prof Angus Dalgleish but no stories relating to his findings have appeared in the Daily Express newspaper, only its website

Professor Dalgleish refuses to be silenced and puts everything in writing as a historical record. He said: “My book ‘The Death of Science’ was published on Amazon last month. It’s a litany about how science has been killed around the world and replaced by politics. It’s no different from George Orwell’s book ‘1984’ and its Ministry of Truth and doublethink. We’ve seen it in the media and now it’s permeated everywhere.”

A spokesperson for St George’s University London said: “Professor Dalgleish retired from clinical practice this year so no longer had any clinical role at St George’s Hospital. St George’s has always promoted the importance of Covid vaccination to maintain the health of our patients, staff and public and continues to do so.

“We do not give information about complaints or investigations to relating to individuals due to confidentiality.”

St George’s University London said: “At St George’s we take the responsibility to protect and promote both free speech and academic freedom seriously. Our academics are free to share their views and we work hard to create a culture of intellectual enquiry.

“Professor Dalgleish is an Emeritus Professor of St George’s, University of London. This title is provided to a retired Professor or Reader of St George’s, University of London in recognition of their service to and connection with the university. It does not indicate employment by St George’s.”