News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths

News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carole Ashcroft's avatar
Carole Ashcroft
1d

In relation to this, I find it utterly crass of Nadhim Zahawi to tell someone “that is a stupid question”. He possibly could have meant ‘that is a stupid question that you know I am not in a position or qualified to answer’.

It however, cannot be a stupid question; surely it IS an exceptionally key question?

I feel so tired and exasperated that we live in a world that shuts down scientific scrutiny because it doesn’t suit the political narrative. It leaves me agog with disbelief, angry and extremely frustrated that we no longer ‘care’ about the truth or even looking for it.

How have we arrived at this place? For all our so called advancements in science, medicine, technology, communication etc, it feels to me that we are, in real terms, no further forward. In fact it often feels like we are regressing as a species.

I don’t know anything much about Angus Dalgleish, a professor of oncology but to have his opinions dismissed in such a manner, feels baffling, illogical and leaves me with many more questions. I wonder how many more every day folk out there feel the same?

Reply
Share
biologyphenom's avatar
biologyphenom
2dEdited

Angus Dalgleish has said he wants the UK COVID inquiry stopped and many other critics claim whitewash. I doubt they are even watching.

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newthe-uk-covid-19-inquiry-2023-2025

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture