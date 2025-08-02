By Gary Chappell

HUNDREDS of fighting-age men continue to arrive. They are not war-torn mothers. They are not starving children. They are grown men – mostly young, mostly fit – and they continue to be placed in four-star hotels at your expense.

Today, British people protested. Not with weapons. With flags. With banners. With voices.

Many stood outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in London, where dozens of adult male migrants looked out from hotel windows – laughing, filming, blowing kisses.

They know this country is weak. They know the doors are wide open. They’re not hiding it. Why should they?

They’re not sleeping on camp beds. They’re not in tents. They’re in fully catered hotels. Gym. Wi-Fi. Room service.

Paid for by you.

And when locals dare to protest, they’re met by the real foot soldiers of the modern regime: Antifa, Stand Up To Racism and the usual collection of middle-class revolutionaries screaming “Nazi” at anyone who objects to being financially and culturally replaced.

Even Jeremy Corbyn turned up to stand against the protestors. He didn’t turn up for grooming gang victims. But he turned up for this.