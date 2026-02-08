By Gary Chappell

WHEN the US Government announced the release of more than three million pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, the phrase used repeatedly was “full transparency”.

It sounded like a reckoning. It was presented as closure. A moment when the truth, long buried, would finally surface.

Instead, almost nothing happened.

No arrests. No prosecutions. No visible momentum towards justice.

Sick of the mainstream media failing to report the stories that matter? If you can spare £3.50 a month it will provide full access to News Uncut’s content – including the remainder of this report. And it will help us grow stronger in our bid to bring you more information the mainstream refuse to report. Thank you.