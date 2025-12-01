A NEW tranche of documents alleges that UK police forces were operating under a nationally coordinated practice to block, downgrade, or avoid recording criminal complaints relating to Covid jabs.

The material – published by Ian Clayton and former police officer Mark Sexton as Phase 1 of what they describe as a growing evidence archive – includes a key disclosure from Police Scotland confirming that vaccine-related allegations were not to be accepted by officers.

At the centre of the release is a 25 January 2022 directive issued by Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs. The instruction explicitly told officers not to accept public reports concerning Covid “vaccines” – and states it was issued “on the advice of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and UK Gold Command”.

If accurate, this directly contradicts repeated public claims that no national instruction ever existed.

The documents also include:

• evidence of multiple police forces refusing to issue crime numbers for vaccine-related allegations

• national-level communications that appear to shape and standardise local recording practices

• discrepancies between what the NPCC told the Covid Inquiry and what internal documents now suggest

• the non-investigation of a major Metropolitan Police complaint (CRN 6029679/21) despite what Sexton describes as “substantial volumes of evidence”

Ethical Approach UK has now issued formal constitutional correspondence to senior judicial and UK Government figures, placing the documents on public record and demanding answers.

Further phases are promised, with Clayton and Sexton signalling that wider systemic failures – including potential breaches of statutory duties – will follow.

With public scrutiny intensifying and trust in national institutions still fragile post-pandemic, these disclosures raise serious questions about transparency, accountability and the true extent of top-down influence over frontline policing during the Covid era.

Documentation: https://ethicalapproach.co.uk/evidence_file_supplemental_to_correspondence_18112025.pdf

