News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths

News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths

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Linda McGarry's avatar
Linda McGarry
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This is just so sad and the injustice is blatantly evident

How dare Starmer give a tribute on a criminal from another country who was a bully and had a brutal past history

This countries judiciary system has gone woke along with the Police force😠

O

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