By Gary Chappell

AS the grieving family of Henry Nowak are having to relive their worst nightmare as the trial into the murder of their son reveals the last harrowing moments of his life, what is becoming increasingly deafening is the silence from the UK Prime Minister.

The case has exploded into public consciousness since the trial began. Even Elon Musk has spoken about it. Even American actor James Woods has commented on it.

But not Keir Starmer.

Remember, if you will, that when George Floyd died in America, politicians across Britain, including Keir Starmer, ‘immediately’ framed the incident through race.

Massive protests followed. Public statements were rapid and emotional. Institutions, corporations and football teams all fell into line almost overnight.

And after the horrific Southport murders, the Prime Minister repeatedly condemned what he called “far-right thuggery”, using sweeping language that many felt dismissed genuine anger at the senseless murders and stabbings carried out by Axel Muganwa Rudakubana.

Rudakubana is black. But Starmer’s fury was centred on what he saw as “far-right thuggery”. As News Uncut has written before, there is an argument that this sweeping generalisation inflamed the protests.

Finally, following the Golders Green stabbings this year – where, importantly, nobody died – Starmer convened an emergency Cobra meeting within hours and publicly described the attack as terrorism directed against the Jewish community. In fact, many MPs followed suit.

Outside of Thurrock MP Jen Craft, who paid tribute to Henry Nowak in Parliament on December 11, asking the House what was going to be done about knife crime, nobody had said a word on it publicly for five months.

And even now, when it has gained huge public attention and when a handful of MPs have started to crawl out of the woodwork – Robert Jenrick in particular – still Starmer has refused to say a word about it.

So News Uncut feels obliged to ask some very awkward and uncomfortable questions:

What if Henry Nowak had been black?

Or Jewish?

And what if the man accused of killing him had been white?

Is anybody seriously suggesting the response would have looked the same?

Because recent history – evidence of people’s own actions – strongly suggests otherwise.

Henry Nowak was killed. In the moments leading up to his death, he uttered the same phrase that somehow helped turn George Floyd – a serial offender – into a global political symbol.

“I can’t breathe,” said Henry, according to court evidence, as his lungs filled with blood from a stab wound inflicted by a 21cm shastar knife prosecutors say was being carried in public.

Even more harrowing is that, when Henry kept saying “I’ve been stabbed”, one police officer reportedly replied: “I don’t think you have, mate”.

An 18-year-old white British student knifed to death in Southampton, before being handcuffed by police who, the court heard, initially did not believe he had been stabbed.

The contrast could not be more stark.

The case has effectively reached Parliament for the second time since Craft paid tribute on December 11 – seven days after Henry Nowak’s death.

Public figures have raised concerns about the police response. Musk has even amplified calls for accountability, saying he will fund any case against the police.

And yet still, silence from the Prime Minister.

Jen Craft, Labour MP for Thurrock, told the House of Commons on December 11:

“I would like to pay tribute to my constituent Henry Nowak, who sadly lost his life in an incident a few days ago. He was 18 years old, had just started university and had his whole life ahead of him. My thoughts, and I am sure those of the whole House, are with his family and those who loved him.”

She asked what the Government was doing to support victims of knife crime and whether time would be found for a debate on the issue.

Lucy Powell responded on behalf of the Government, saying:

“Knife crime devastates communities and destroys lives. This Government are committed to halving knife crime over the next decade.”

Has anyone heard anything from any MP regarding Henry Nowak since that exchange?

Not until recently, when news started snowballing on X – the very platform some MPs want to ban.

On May 21, 2026, Reform MP Robert Jenrick publicly raised concerns.

He said:

“A student on a night out is stabbed multiple times with a 21-centimeter-long knife. He’s lying in a pool of his own blood, literally drowning in his blood. The police come to the scene. Instead of doing everything that they can to save his life, they handcuff and arrest this lad because there was an accusation of racial abuse.

This is a scandal. Will the Home Secretary come to the House and say what she’s doing to investigate the way the police conducted this matter and can we have a debate on two-tier policing, which is doing so much to undermine respect for the police and for the rule of law in this country?”

No direct reply from the Home Secretary (Yvette Cooper) or any government minister appears to have been given in response to Jenrick’s intervention.

A 23-year-old Sikh, Vickrum Digwa is currently on trial accused of Henry’s murder. Digwa denies the charges and claims self-defence. His mother, Kiran Kaur, 53, is also on trial and denies assisting an offender by removing a weapon from the murder scene. The trial continues.

Digwa claims he was racially abused and said he feared being attacked with his own kirpan.

However, the court heard Henry tried to escape by climbing a fence and, in addition to a fatal wound to his chest, suffered stab wounds to the back of his legs.

Court proceedings say that Henry was stabbed with a 21cm-long shastar – completely different from the smaller ceremonial kirpan commonly associated with Sikh religious practice and protected under UK law.

This distinction matters. It is the prosecution’s case that Digwa was carrying two knives.

What is a kirpan?

A kirpan is a small ceremonial blade carried by many initiated Sikhs as part of their faith and is specifically recognised under British law through religious exemption.

What is a shastar?

A shastar, below, is a much larger bladed weapon associated with Sikh martial tradition.

Digwa told the jury Henry barged into him while drunk before allegedly racially abusing him and threatening violence after pulling his turban off.

He claims he feared Henry would use the kirpan against him and said: “I thought I had to do something because I was afraid that he was going to stab me with my own kirpan.”

The prosecution disputes the defence account.

One teacher at Henry’s old school, hearing students discussing the case, quietly admitted: “I don’t really like talking about it because it makes me sad. I taught him from Year 7 to Year 11.”

The remark reflects the mood still hanging over parts of the school community in Thurrock, where many students and staff are continuing to follow the trial closely as details emerge in court.

The teacher also expressed discomfort at hearing aspects of the defence case, reflecting a wider feeling among some locally that there is now an attempt to rewrite what happened that night.

The enormous traction this case has received since the trial began is, at least, getting it talked about. Perhaps something will finally be done about knife crime. Perhaps the law will change so that Sikhs cannot carry knives.

And perhaps the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, will finally find the decency to publicly acknowledge an innocent 18-year-old white British student killed on the streets of his country.

News Uncut has removed its paywall for all articles written on Henry Nowak. We would ask that you consider making a donation to 2Wish, details of which can be found below:

Since their tragic loss, the family have been supported by an incredible charity called: 2Wish, who help families deal with the sudden loss of a child.