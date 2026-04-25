By Gary Chappell

THIS week we looked at a growing pattern – far too many offenders convicted of possessing or making child abuse images receiving suspended sentences or community orders instead of immediate custody. They are effectively walking free after court.

This is not to say every image offender avoids jail but the frequency of non-custodial outcomes for serious collections has become impossible for the public to ignore.

Cases involving councillors, MPs, broadcasters, ending in a way many people struggle to understand.

And then, almost in the same breath, another headline appears:

A man convicted of raping a Sikh woman. Life sentence. Minimum term: 14 years.

Two headlines. Same justice system. Very different outcomes.

This appears to be more evidence of the two-tier justice system politicians would have you believe does not exist.

This is where the pattern becomes harder to ignore. Because when you look beyond the headlines, the gap between these cases raises a question the system does not easily answer.