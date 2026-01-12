By Gary Chappell

REFORM UK has sounded the death knell for the party with the announcement of Nadhim Zahawi.

Few figures better symbolise the Covid era’s authoritarian excesses than Zahawi, who served as Vaccines Minister during the most coercive public-health campaign in modern British history. He was a central advocate of the mRNA “vaccine” rollout and the aggressive pressure placed on the public to comply – a programme now increasingly questioned over safety, efficacy and long-term consequences.

So let’s be clear: this is no insurgent movement challenging the system. This is Tory rebranding, plain and simple.

At the press conference announcing his arrival at Reform, Zahawi scoffed at a legitimate and serious question about claims linking Covid injections to aggressive cancers. “I expected more from you. That was a really stupid question,” he said dismissively, a familiar tactic from those unwilling to engage with emerging evidence or professional dissent.

He then laughed in response to a question from Sky News about joining a party that had previously given a platform to what the broadcaster described as a “vaccine conspiracy theorist”.

That figure was Dr Aseem Malhotra, a cardiologist who has publicly challenged vaccine safety narratives using peer-reviewed data and pharmacovigilance reports. The “conspiracy theorist” label is not a scientific category, it is a media weapon used to shut down debate.

Zahawi then made his position unmistakably clear:

