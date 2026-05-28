News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths

News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin's avatar
Kevin
3d

I can’t understand why a police officer would handcuff a bleeding victim and let him choke on his own blood ! So it seems now that hurty words are the force for arrest now rather than a stabbing ! Fukin shameful ! As for the old bag that covered up for the killer she should also be jailed

Reply
Share
2 replies
Tom's avatar
Tom
3d

The police are sorry??? I hope they are watching as Indians rape their young daughters-and sons. Then maybe I’ll accept their apologies as sincere

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture