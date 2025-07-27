News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Britain sleepwalks into State-controlled thought
The dangers of the so-called Online Safety Act
Jul 27
•
News Uncut
14
Share this post
News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths
Britain sleepwalks into State-controlled thought
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
New film exposes NHS death protocols
Journalist Jacqui Deevoy reveals truth behind "care pathways"
Jul 21
•
News Uncut
89
Share this post
News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths
New film exposes NHS death protocols
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
Monty is right – gender dysphoria IS considered a mental health issue
The case studies which show Montgomery Toms is correct
Jul 11
•
News Uncut
12
Share this post
News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths
Monty is right – gender dysphoria IS considered a mental health issue
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
"Doctors are being persecuted and threatened"
How the system is set up to threaten whistleblowers
Jul 5
•
News Uncut
14
Share this post
News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths
"Doctors are being persecuted and threatened"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
June 2025
Like the flick of a switch, the power grid goes down, leaving people disorientated, cold, hungry and completely immobilised...
It's fiction of course... for now
Jun 30
•
News Uncut
10
Share this post
News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths
Like the flick of a switch, the power grid goes down, leaving people disorientated, cold, hungry and completely immobilised...
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Doctor who warned of Covid jab harms struck off after tribunal
But those who pushed Covid jabs keep anonymity and face no charges
Jun 26
•
News Uncut
230
Share this post
News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths
Doctor who warned of Covid jab harms struck off after tribunal
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
47
From “Protect Granny” to “Kill Granny”: Britain’s sickening new death cult
First full-term babies, now 'assisted dying'... the UK's thirst for legal murder
Jun 20
•
News Uncut
21
Share this post
News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths
From “Protect Granny” to “Kill Granny”: Britain’s sickening new death cult
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Children raped? No interest. But yes, go ahead and kill babies and the elderly
Why Starmer is currently the most dangerous man in Britain
Jun 18
•
News Uncut
13
Share this post
News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths
Children raped? No interest. But yes, go ahead and kill babies and the elderly
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
The secret chat on depopulation we’re not supposed to care about
Yet more ideas about your future – or lack of – hatched in the dark
Jun 17
•
News Uncut
13
Share this post
News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths
The secret chat on depopulation we’re not supposed to care about
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Internet of Bodies: The quiet invasion of our flesh and freedom
How your body is the next frontier for data harvesting, tracking and control
Jun 14
•
News Uncut
4
Share this post
News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths
Internet of Bodies: The quiet invasion of our flesh and freedom
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Those doing the harm are protected – while those raising the alarm are vilified
How Dr David Cartland was driven to the brink of suicide
Jun 11
•
News Uncut
73
Share this post
News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths
Those doing the harm are protected – while those raising the alarm are vilified
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
Digital ID: The Trojan Horse for a UK social credit system
... and the end of freedom as we know it
Jun 7
•
News Uncut
7
Share this post
News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths
Digital ID: The Trojan Horse for a UK social credit system
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts