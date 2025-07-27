News Uncut: Straight Talk, Hard Truths

Britain sleepwalks into State-controlled thought
The dangers of the so-called Online Safety Act
  
New film exposes NHS death protocols
Journalist Jacqui Deevoy reveals truth behind "care pathways"
  
13
Monty is right – gender dysphoria IS considered a mental health issue
The case studies which show Montgomery Toms is correct
  
"Doctors are being persecuted and threatened"
How the system is set up to threaten whistleblowers
  
June 2025

Like the flick of a switch, the power grid goes down, leaving people disorientated, cold, hungry and completely immobilised...
It's fiction of course... for now
  
Doctor who warned of Covid jab harms struck off after tribunal
But those who pushed Covid jabs keep anonymity and face no charges
  
47
From “Protect Granny” to “Kill Granny”: Britain’s sickening new death cult
First full-term babies, now 'assisted dying'... the UK's thirst for legal murder
  
Children raped? No interest. But yes, go ahead and kill babies and the elderly
Why Starmer is currently the most dangerous man in Britain
  
1
The secret chat on depopulation we’re not supposed to care about
Yet more ideas about your future – or lack of – hatched in the dark
  
Internet of Bodies: The quiet invasion of our flesh and freedom
How your body is the next frontier for data harvesting, tracking and control
  
Those doing the harm are protected – while those raising the alarm are vilified
How Dr David Cartland was driven to the brink of suicide
  
9
Digital ID: The Trojan Horse for a UK social credit system
... and the end of freedom as we know it
  
